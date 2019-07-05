Leads Dave Gross, Carol Delisle, Karen Winokur and Ray Essick bring great chemistry to their title roles as “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Christopher Durang’s Tony award-winning play opening on the Arts Barn stage Friday, July 5. “It’s…
Foundation Celebrates ‘Powerful Year’
At the 26th annual meeting of the Kentlands Community Foundation, held June 27 at the Kentlands Mansion, Foundation Chair Rob Garretson said, “I couldn’t be prouder to lead this tremendous community organization.” He thanked volunteers, government partners, sponsors and donors…
Ryan Spiegel Seeks Another Term
Ryan Spiegel knew he had a lot to learn when he first took a seat on the Gaithersburg City Council back in 2007. He recalled, “I took the time to listen and observe, to understand what makes for a successful…
Cool Off With the Mid-Atlantic Regional Watercolor Exhibition
Watercolor painting is a distinctive medium, heavy on technique and unforgiving in nature, which produces lovely delicate color, form and shading as well as bold and rich expression and hue. Paint pigment is suspended in a water-soluble medium and typically…
Mike at the Movies
Yesterday (PG-13) If Lily James didn’t steal your heart in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” or “Downton Abbey,” Director Danny Boyle gives you plenty of chances to lose it in this movie. As Ellie Appleton, she is the long-…
Meeting With Kimco Results in ‘Cautious Optimism’
Following the June 17 public hearing for a six-story multi-use building with structured parking proposed for Kentlands Market Square Block F, DPZ CoDesign/Kentlands town architect launched a petition seeking at least 150 signatures. The petition calls for design changes to…